Voice Actress Nao Toyama Announces Upcoming Hiatus

Final concert announced for March 11, 2027

Image courtesy of FlyingDog, Inc. © FlyingDog, Inc., Victor Entertainment Group

Voice actress and singer Nao Tōyama announced on Sunday that she will enter a hiatus as "a positive decision to deliver a culmination of her decade-long journey and to think about the next phase of her career." She also revealed that she will perform her 10th anniversary final live concert at the Nippon Budokan on her birthday March 11, 2027. She did not reveal when her hiatus will end.

Toyama made the announcement during her solo concert on Saturday, where she also unveiled a new album, which is the culmination of her decade-long career.

The actress is known for voicing Kanon Nakagawa in The World God Only Knows anime, along with a number of roles including Chitoge Kirisaki in Nisekoi , Reina Prowler in Macross Delta , Margot Knight in Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , and many others.

She also performed the theme songs for a number of series including Ai: Tenchi Muyo! , Nina the Starry Bride , Sugar Apple Fairy Tale , and more.

Source: Press release