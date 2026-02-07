×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN 2026 Reader Survey • Time for our annual reader survey. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away ANN subscriptions to 100 randomly selected people who fill it out. read more

News
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Anime Gets 6th Season

posted on by Egan Loo
Announced at "Aedes Vesta" event on Saturday

"Aedes Vesta," the 10th anniversary event for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise, announced on Saturday that the franchise will have a sixth anime season.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Faction War climax visual
Image via Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V anime's website
© 大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

Fujino Ōmori's original Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) light novel series currently has 21 volumes, and its spinoff series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria has 16 volumes. The franchise has over 20 million copies in circulation.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc), the fifth anime season, premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA on October 4, 2024 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it also debuted on AT-X on October 7. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

After a delay, HIDIVE began streaming the fifth season's 12th and 13th episodes on February 7, 2025, and the 14th epsiode on February 26, 2025, all at 8:00 a.m. EST. It streamed the 15th episode on March 5.


Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives