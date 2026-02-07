Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Anime Gets 6th Season

Announced at "Aedes Vesta" event on Saturday

"Aedes Vesta," the 10th anniversary event for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise , announced on Saturday that the franchise will have a sixth anime season.

Fujino Ōmori 's original Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) light novel series currently has 21 volumes, and its spinoff series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria has 16 volumes. The franchise has over 20 million copies in circulation.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc), the fifth anime season, premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABEMA on October 4, 2024 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it also debuted on AT-X on October 7. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

After a delay, HIDIVE began streaming the fifth season's 12th and 13th episodes on February 7, 2025, and the 14th epsiode on February 26, 2025, all at 8:00 a.m. EST. It streamed the 15th episode on March 5.



Source: Press release