PlayStation 5 Reaches Over 90 Million Shipments

8 million PS5 units shipped between October 1-December 31

Sony announced on Thursday that it has shipped 92.1 million units of the PS5 console in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year's third quarter that ended on December 31.

The company shipped 8 million PS5 units between October 1-December 31.

PS5 reached over 80 million shipments in August 2025. It surpassed 50 million in sales in December 2023.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January 2023, and then crossed the 40 million mark in July 2023.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99. The PS5 got a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December in 2023 in various territories.

The PlayStation 5 Pro console shipped in November 2024. The PS5 Pro features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, 120 FPS, advanced ray tracing, 2TB of SSD storage, upgraded GPU with "28% faster memory", and AI-driven upscaling to improve image clarity.

Sony released a new model for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in Japan that only has Japanese language support on November 21. It is cheaper than the multi-language Digital Edition model, at 55,000 yen (about US$355). The current Digital Edition model for the PS5 sells at 72,980 yen (about US$471) in Japan.

Last August, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) raised the price of PS5 in the U.S. from US$499.99 to US$549.99, the PS5 Digital Edition from US$449.99 to US$499.99, and the PS5 Pro from US$699.99 to US$749.99 due to "a challenging economic environment."

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) raised the price of some PS5 consoles in "select markets" in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand in April 2025. The price of the PS5 Pro in these regions has not changed.

SIE increased the suggested retail price of the PS5 console and its related peripherals in Japan in September 2024. The company cited severe external conditions, including recent changes in the global economic situation, as the reason for the price changes.

