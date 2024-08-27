PlayStation 5 Console, Peripherals' Suggested Retail Prices Rise in Japan on September 2

Console goes from ¥66,980 to ¥79,980

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

(SIE) announced on Tuesday that it has increased the suggested retail price of the5 console and its related peripherals, which will take effect in Japan on September 2. The company cited severe external conditions, including recent changes in the global economic situation as the reasons for the price changes.

The PlayStation 5 console now has a suggested retail price of 79,980 yen (about US$551), up from its earlier price of 66,980 yen (about US$461). The PS5 Digital Edition is now 72,980 yen (about US$502), up from 59,980 yen (about US$413). The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Double Pack is now 89,980 yen (about US$620), up from 74,980 (about US$516), and the Digital Edition DualSense Double Pack is now priced at 82,980 yen (about US$571), up from 67,980 yen (about US$468). All the suggested retail prices include tax.

Other revised suggested retail prices are (tax included):

DualSense Wireless Controller: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Cosmic Red: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Nova Pink: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Galactic Purple: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Starlight Blue: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Grey Camouflage: ¥11,480 (about US$79)

DualSense Wireless Controller Volcanic Red: ¥11,980 (about US$82)

DualSense Wireless Controller Sterling Silver: ¥11,980 (about US$82)

DualSense Wireless Controller Cobalt Blue: ¥11,980 (about US$82)

Wireless Controller (DUALSHOCK 4) Jet Black: ¥7,980 (about US$54)

PlayStation Portal Remote Player: ¥34,980 (about US$241)

Portal Remote Player: ¥34,980 (about US$241) PULSE Explore Wireless Earphones: ¥34,980 (about US$241)

PULSE Elite Wireless Headset: ¥22,980 (about US$158)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: ¥34,980 (about US$241)

PlayStation VR2: ¥89,980 (about US$620)

VR2: ¥89,980 (about US$620) PlayStation VR2 "Horizon Call of the Mountain" Bundle: ¥94,980 (about US$654)

The PS5 console has surpassed 50 million in sales as of December 2023.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January 2023, and then crossed the 40 million mark in July 2023.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retailed for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retailed for US$399.99. The PS5 released a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December 2023 in various territories, and the new Digital Edition rose in price to US$449.99.

The company launched PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for PS5, in February 2023.

SIE released Project Leonardo – a new, highly customizable accessibility controller kit to help players with disabilities play more comfortably – for the PlayStation 5 on December 6.