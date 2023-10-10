PS5 Console Gets New Smaller Model in November

Model launches at US$499.99 with Ultra HD BD drive, US$449.99 for Digital Edition with optional BD drive add-on

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Tuesday that it will release a new version of the PlayStation 5 console with a smaller and lighter form factor next month. The new model (with a 1TB solid-state drive instead of the previous 825GB SSD) is intended to replace the old model, with the new model becoming the only model of PS5 available once stock of the older model runs out.

© Sony Interactive Entertainment, Inc.

Like the launch model PS5, the new model will be available in a variant that includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive (left in image above), and a Digital Edition variant (right) that has no optical disc drive. Unlike the previous model's Digital Edition, users can upgrade the new PS5 Digital Edition model with an optional Blu-ray Disc drive later.

The new model with the Blu-ray Disc drive measures (in length, width, and height, respectively) 358 × 96 × 216 mm (14.09 × 3.7 × 8.5 in) and weighs 3.2 kg (7.05 lbs), while the Digital Edition variant measures 358 × 80 × 216 mm (14.09 × 3.1 × 8.5 in) and weighs 2.6 kg (5.7 lbs).

By comparison, the launch model PS5 with the Blu-ray Disc drive measures 390 mm x 104 mm x 260 mm (15.4 in x 4.1 in x 10.2 in) and weighs 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs), while the launch model PS5 Digital Edition measures 390 mm x 92 mm x 260 mm (15.3 in x 3.6 in x 10.2 in) and weighs 3.9 kg (8.5 lbs). Later die shrinks and heat sink revisions on these models reduced the weight (but not the dimensions) of these models to 3.9 kg (8.5 lbs) for the regular edition, and 3.4 kg (7.4 lbs) for the Digital Edition.

The new model will launch with a price of US$499.99 for the variant with the Blu-ray Disc drive, and US$449.99 for the Digital Edition. It will launch in Japan with a price of 66,980 yen for the variant with the Blu-ray Disc drive, and 59,980 yen for the Digital Edition. The release will include a horizontal stand, with a vertical stand sold separately. The new models will have four separate cover panels, with the top two panels in gloss finish, and the bottom panels retaining the matte finish of the old models. New cover panel colors will be sold separately in early 2024. The optional add-on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for the Digital Edition costs US$79.99 or 11,980 yen.