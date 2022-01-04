Sony Announces PlayStation VR2 Headset, VR2 Sense Controllers for PS5

Headset to include 4K HDR OLED displays, inside-out tracking, eye tracking, haptic feedback

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Tuesday that it is developing new virtual reality (VR) peripherals for the PlayStation 5 console, including the PlayStation VR2 headset and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

The PS VR2 headset is a new version of the earlier PS VR headset (seen left) for the PlayStation 4. The headset will be capable of rendering 4K HDR video with each OLED display at 2000x2040 resolution at 90/120hz per eye, with a 110° field of vision. It will also include inside-out tracking for headset and controllers, eye tracking, and 3D audio. Both the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will feature haptic feedback.

SIE also announced the Horizon Call of the Mountain game for use with the new peripherals.

The original PS VR heaset shipped in October 2016. Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios president Shūhei Yoshida had unveiled the headset at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) event in 2014, and Sony revealed the headset's updatedmodel at GDC in March 2015.