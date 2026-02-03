Interest
Happy Setsubun 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

Featuring Pokémon, Doraemon, Haruhi Suzumiya, SNK, Chiikawa, & more!

The Japanese cultural holiday Setsubun is punctuated with driving oni (demons) out of homes and welcoming good fortune into them by tossing roasted soybeans or mamemaki. The tradition is marked with shouts of "Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!" or "Cast demons out! Bring fortune in!" While the practice is slowly disappearing, it lives on in popular culture and media. The anime world is bringing in the good fortune with these Setsubun greetings:

Bonobono

bonobono-setsubun-2026
Image via BonoBono series' X/Twitter account
©いがらしみきお／竹書房

Welcome good fortune in!
Welcome demons in, too!

Chiikawa

chiikawa-setsubun-2026
Image via Chiikawa series' X/Twitter account
©ナガノ / ちいかわ製作委員会

Doraemon

doraemon-setsubun-2026
Image via Doraemon franchise's X/Twitter account
©藤子プロ・小学館

Harumi Namu (G-Buri-chan)

Panel 1: Cast demons out! Bring fortune in!
Panel 3: "Cast demons out" …

Pokémon

Pokémon shared its rendition of Japanese children's song "Mamemaki."

Shikaru Neko

shikaru-neko-setsubun-2026
Image via Shikaru Neko series' X/Twitter account
© 2019-2026 mojacookie.

SNK

Today is Setsubun.👹
When you think of Setsubun, you think demons, but when you think demons, you think Samurai Shodown III's Zankuro.😱 Will Shizumaru be able to throw beans to drive [Zankuro] away before being slashed…⁉️🌂

Spike Chunsoft

spike-chunsoft-setsubun-2026
Image via Spike Chunsoft's X/Twitter account
©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Tama and Friends

tama-and-friends-setsubun-2026
Image via Tama and Friends series' X/Twitter account
©SCP

Box: Fortune

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Welcome good fortune in!
Welcome good fortune in!!

Did we miss any Setsubun greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

