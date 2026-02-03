Interest
Happy Setsubun 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Japanese cultural holiday Setsubun is punctuated with driving oni (demons) out of homes and welcoming good fortune into them by tossing roasted soybeans or mamemaki. The tradition is marked with shouts of "Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!" or "Cast demons out! Bring fortune in!" While the practice is slowly disappearing, it lives on in popular culture and media. The anime world is bringing in the good fortune with these Setsubun greetings:
Bonobono
Welcome good fortune in!
Welcome demons in, too!
Chiikawa
Doraemon
Harumi Namu (G-Buri-chan)
鬼は外！福は内！ pic.twitter.com/B4VFeWWAWN— はるみなまうＧブリ発売中 (@uryuuminene18) February 1, 2026
Panel 1: Cast demons out! Bring fortune in!
Panel 3: "Cast demons out" …
Pokémon
Pokémon shared its rendition of Japanese children's song "Mamemaki."
Shikaru Neko
SNK
今日は #節分の日 — SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) February 3, 2026
節分と言えば鬼ですが、鬼と言えば『サムライスピリッツ 斬紅郎無双剣』の斬紅郎果たして閑丸は斬られる前に豆をぶつけて追い払えるのか‥⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ioYuiDzvTA
Today is Setsubun.👹
When you think of Setsubun, you think demons, but when you think demons, you think Samurai Shodown III's Zankuro.😱 Will Shizumaru be able to throw beans to drive [Zankuro] away before being slashed…⁉️🌂
Spike Chunsoft
Tama and Friends
Box: Fortune
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
福はーうちーっ！— 涼宮ハルヒの公式 (@haruhi_official) February 3, 2026
福はーうちーっ！！#節分の日 #涼宮ハルヒ pic.twitter.com/y04bxr2hja
Welcome good fortune in!
Welcome good fortune in!!
Did we miss any Setsubun greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!