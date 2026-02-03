Happy Setsubun 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

While there are some minor issues with The Camphorwood Custodian, overall, this is an enjoyable film. ― When I go into films, one of the first things I pay close attention to is the story and narratives presented to me. The reason for this is that, no matter the visuals or camera work, if a story is engaging, other aspects of the story can be forgiven. However, The Camphorwood Custodian forced me to ...