Nyoijizai's Cinderella Athletes Manga Ends

Manga about businessman managing neglected all-female athletic team launched in April 2025

Image via Amazon © Nyoijizai, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app published the final chapter of Nyoijizai 's Cinderella Athletes manga on Tuesday.

The manga centers on Keisuke Kaneda, an elite businessman who picked the wrong side in a corporate power struggle in his company, and is forced to abandon his dreams of an easy white-collar life. He is assigned as a general manager to the company's sponsored but neglected all-female athletic team "Asterias" — composed of a blonde tsundere tennis player, a seemingly emotionless long distance runner, a loud gyaru judo practitioner, and two equally tall childhood friend volleyball players (one airheaded, and the other shy and reticent).

The manga launched on Comic Days in April 2025. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2025, and the third volume on December 10.

Nyoijizai launched the Harukana Receive manga about beach volleyball in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward in August 2015. The series ended in September 2020. The 10th and final volume shipped in October 2020. Seven Seas published the manga's final volume in English in April 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nyoijizai launched the Silver Pole Flowers manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in August 2020. The manga ended in June 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in July 2021.

Nyoijizai recently launched the Succubus-ka no Majime na Pure-san (Serious Pure-san from the Succubus Department) manga on the Comic Days website in January 2023. The manga ended in October 2023, and Kodansha published its third and final volume in December 2023.

Nyoijizai launched the RePAIR: Kono Sekai wa Jizoku Kanōdesu ka? ( RePAIR: Is This World Sustainable? ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning two online magazine in September 2022, and ended it in December 2023.

Source: Comic Days