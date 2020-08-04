Harukana Receive's Nyoijizai Launches Manga About Pole Dancers

Silver Pole Flowers manga centers on 2 pole dancers on separate paths

Manga creator Nyoijizai launched a new manga titled Silver Pole Flowers in Kodansha 's Comic Days app on August 1. The manga centers on two women as they travel their own individual paths in pole dancing: Hana, a college student who also pole dances in night clubs despite her family's disapproval; and Karin, a practitioner of pole sports who looks down on night club pole dancers.

Nyoijizai launched the Harukana Receive manga about beach volleyball in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward in August 2015. The ninth compiled volume shipped on March 12.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie