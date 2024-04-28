Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Console Game's Video Details Mini-Games, August 30 Launch

The staff for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise revealed in its first promotional video on Sunday that the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Nekketsu Hachamecha Dai Kansha-sai! (Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Hot-Blooded Extreme Grand Appreciation Festival) console game will launch on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 30.

The trailer introduces the casual action game's party mini-games: Basket-Stealing Stakes (Blazing Baskets), Uma Dodge Championship (Dodgeball Demolition), Competitive Eating Derby (Gourmet Gauntlet), and Grand Steeplechase (Hurtling Hurdles) modes. Up to four players can play the game.

Players can choose between 20 different characters from the franchise organized into Team Cosmos, Team Freesia, Team Lily, and Team Rose. The game also teased an additional team with five more playable characters.Players can personalize a custom room for the horse girls with furniture they can purchase with in-game currency.

The regular physical edition of the game comes with stickers and an in-game special item set. A Deluxe Box edition adds DLC team sets, the Hachauma Block Figure Set, the Hachauma Special Pouch, and the Hachauma Art Works book.

Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby Movie Twitter

A compilation film for thenet anime will screen in theaters on May 10.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ) anime film will open in theaters in Japan on May 24.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.