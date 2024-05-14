Sony Interactive Entertainment Appoints 2 New CEOs Hideaki Nishino, Hermen Hulst

Nishino to lead Platform Business Group, Hulst to lead Studio Business Group

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment's website © 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

(SIE) announced on Monday the appointment of Hideaki Nishino as CEO of SIE's Platform Business Group, and Hermen Hulst as CEO of SIE's Studio Business Group, effective on June 1.

SIE's interim CEO Hiroki Totoki will continue his role as chairman of SIE, in addition to his role as president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of Sony Group Corporation. Nishino and Hulst will report to Totoki and "collaborate closely to strengthen each core business while maximizing synergies at SIE."

Nishino is currently the senior vice president for the Platform Experience Group, and leads the team responsible for developing the experiences and technology within PlayStation products and services. As CEO of the Platform Business Group, Nishino will continue to be responsible for technology, products, services, and platform experience. He will also oversee third-party publisher and developer relations as well as commercial operations, including sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals.

Hulst is currently the senior vice president and Head of PlayStation Studios. He is responsible for developing content across devices including PlayStation and PC, and bringing video game IP to new mediums through PlayStation Productions ( The Last of Us series). As CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst will be responsible for the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE's first-party content.

Former SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan retired from his position in March, after almost 30 years of service in the company. Totoki assumed the role of chairman of SIE in October 2023 and supported Ryan in his transition. Totoki was appointed SIE interim CEO on April 1.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Gematsu