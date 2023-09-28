Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan to Retire in March 2024

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

(SIE) announced on Wednesday that president and CEO Jim Ryan will retire in March 2024, after almost 30 years of service in the company.

Sony Group Corporation president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki will assume the role of chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment starting in October 2023, to support Ryan in his transition.

Totoki will also be appointed SIE interim CEO on April 1, 2024, while continuing his current role at Sony Group Corporation. He will work closely with Sony Group Corporation chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and SIE's management team to help define PlayStation 's future, including the successor for the SIE CEO role.

Ryan stated that recently, he was finding it difficult to balance living in the UK and working in the United States. Ryan added he feels humbled to have the "opportunity to lead a company delivering products that touch millions of lives."

Ryan joined Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE) — which was then Sony Computer Entertainment Europe — in 1994. Before being appointed SIE president and CEO, Ryan has held a number of senior positions at the company including president of SIEE, head of global sales and marketing, and deputy president of SIE.

Ryan became SIE's president and CEO in April 2019. He is credited for the successful launch of the PlayStation 5 during the global COVID pandemic in 2020.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment (link 2) via Gematsu