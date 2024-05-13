Tetsuo Hara, Nobuhiko Horie, Masato Deguchi's Keiji's Kabuki Adventure Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation

A website opened on Sunday to announce the stage play adaptation of Tetsuo Hara , Nobuhiko Horie , and Masato Deguchi 's Keiji's Kabuki Adventure ( Maeda Keiji Kabuki Tabi ) manga titled Maeda Keiji Kabuki Tabi STAGE&LIVE ~Higo no Tora ・ Katō Kiyomasa-hen~ ( Keiji's Kabuki Adventure STAGE&LIVE ~The Tiger of Higo ・ Kiyomasa Katō Arc~). The stage play will run from September 27 to October 6 at the Theater-H in Tokyo, and from October 31 to November 4 at the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka. The website also revealed the stage play's teaser visual and video.

The play will star THE RAMPAGE vocalist Riku as Keiji Maeda. Atsushi Shiramata will star as Kiyomasa Katō, and Ryō Hirano as Kenichi.

Othe cast includes (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Yuho Matsui as Muneshige Tachibana

Takamasa Suga as Sahyō'e

as Sahyō'e Natsuki Osaki as Hyōgosuke Yagyū

Gaku Matsuda as Kojirō Sasaki

Shigemi Tanaka as Kakubei Iida

as Kakubei Iida Kotarō as Gidayū Morimoto

Risa Haruka as Yuki Sasaki

TETO as Ginchiyo

Yume Taniyama as a prostitute

Hiroshi Ryogoku as Captain Sicatris

as Captain Sicatris Tsukasa Hiryū as Garcia

Moro Morooka as Ieyasu Tokugawa

as Ieyasu Tokugawa Mayo Kawasaki as Father Jose Garcia

Daisuke Tanaka is writing the script, Rion Kako is directing, and Shinnosuke Motoyama is in charge of choreography. There will be a mini-live performance after the main program, where the cast members will perform.

A year has passed since the legendary Battle of Sekigahara. Now, under the Tokugawa Shogunate, all is peace in the Land of the Rising Sun. But the dashingly arrogant Maeda Keiji is finding this new world without war to be, well, pretty dull.

The manga's English publication describes the story:

Hara, Horie, and Deguchi launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Zenon magazine in February 2019. The manga's 15th compiled book volume published in Japan on March 19.

The three authors' Gifū Dōdō!! Naoe Kanetsugu -Maeda Keiji Hana-gatari - manga launched in Comic Zenon in March 2014, and the series ended in its 14th volume in November 2018. The manga was billed as the the final series in Hara and Horie's story about the samurai Maeda Keiji.

Hara ( Fist of the North Star ) first created the 1990-1993 manga Hana no Keiji -Kumo no Kanata ni- to adapt Keiichirō Ryū 's novel about Maeda Keiji.

Hara and magazine editor Horie then brought in manga artist Yūji Takemura to launch the spin-off Gifū Dōdō!! Naoe Kanetsugu -Maeda Keiji Tsuki-gatari - manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2008. According to Hara, he felt he did not delve far enough into the life of Maeda's close friend Naoe in the earlier manga. However, Weekly Comic Bunch folded in 2010 after Shinchosha had published nine compiled volumes.

As a result, Horie launched Comic Zenon in 2010. The three creators launched the Gifū Dōdō!! Naoe Kanetsugu -Maeda Keiji Sake-gatari - manga in Comic Zenon 's inaugural issue. That series ended in the 10th compiled volume in spring 2014.

The sequel manga inspired the Gifū Dōdō!! Kanetsugu to Keiji television anime series, which debuted in Japan in July 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the 26-episode series as it aired.