×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, Is the order a rabbit? anime; No Game, No Life: Chapter 2 Eastern Union Arc, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 June 4
Is the order a rabbit? Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 June 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 4Cite Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 4
A Condition Called Love GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 4
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 4
Kaiju No. 8 GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Kemono Jihen GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 4
The King's Beast GN 13Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Last Game GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 4
Let's Do It Already! GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 4
A Man and His Cat GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 4
My Hero Academia GN 38Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
No Game, No Life: Chapter 2 Eastern Union Arc GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 4
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 4
Queen's Quality GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Rainbow Days GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Sakamoto Days GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 26Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 4
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 4
Tengen Hero Wars GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 June 4
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 4
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 4
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 8Please Vertical US$12.95 June 4
WIND BREAKER GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bite Marks and Fluorite GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 June 3
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 4Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 4
Chihayafuru GN 44Please Kodansha USA US$6.99 June 4
Cooking with Wild Game GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 5
The Duke's Sweet Caresses GNPlease BisouBisou US$7.99 June 7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 5
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
Initial D Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 June 4
Kaiju No. 8 GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
Kemono Jihen GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
The King's Beast GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
The King's Beloved Bride - Marrying the Lady of the Attic GNPlease BisouBisou US$7.99 June 7
Kuroda-kun Can't Wait GNPlease BisouBisou US$7.99 June 7
Last Game GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
Let's Do It Already! GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
Life GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
A Man and His Cat GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 4
My Hero Academia GN 38Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
The Next CEO Has Been All Over Me from the Moment We Reunited GN 5Please BisouBisou US$7.99 June 7
No Game, No Life: Chapter 2 Eastern Union Arc GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 4
The Prime Minister's Indecent Plot GNPlease BisouBisou US$7.99 June 7
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Queen's Quality GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
Rainbow Days GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
Rebuild World GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 5
Sakamoto Days GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
Shaman King The Super Star GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 4
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
Tengen Hero Wars GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 June 4
Those Snow White Notes GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 4
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 8Please Vertical US$10.99 June 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 4
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 18Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 June 4
The Mimosa Confessions Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 June 6
Parallel Paradise Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 6
Yes, No, or Maybe? Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 6

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 3
Black Summoner Novel 17Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 5
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 24AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 3
Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 7
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 3
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1: Wrecking Reincarnators with My Hidden Dungeon Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 5
Riku Can't Be a Goddess NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Octopath Traveler PS5, PS4 gameCite Square Enix US$59.99 June 5
Octopath Traveler II Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$59.99 June 5


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 26-June 1
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives