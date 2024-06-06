News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, Is the order a rabbit? anime; No Game, No Life: Chapter 2 Eastern Union Arc, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|June 4
Is the order a rabbit? Season 1 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|June 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 4
A Condition Called Love GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 4
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 4
Kaiju No. 8 GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Kemono Jihen GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 4
The King's Beast GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Last Game GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 4
Let's Do It Already! GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 4
A Man and His Cat GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 4
My Hero Academia GN 38
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
No Game, No Life: Chapter 2 Eastern Union Arc GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 4
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 4
Queen's Quality GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Rainbow Days GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Sakamoto Days GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 4
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 4
Tengen Hero Wars GN 2
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 4
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 4
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 4
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 8
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 4
WIND BREAKER GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bite Marks and Fluorite GN
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 3
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 4
Chihayafuru GN 44
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|June 4
Cooking with Wild Game GN 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 5
The Duke's Sweet Caresses GN
|BisouBisou
|US$7.99
|June 7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 5
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
Initial D Omnibus GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|June 4
Kaiju No. 8 GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
Kemono Jihen GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
The King's Beast GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
The King's Beloved Bride - Marrying the Lady of the Attic GN
|BisouBisou
|US$7.99
|June 7
Kuroda-kun Can't Wait GN
|BisouBisou
|US$7.99
|June 7
Last Game GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
Let's Do It Already! GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
Life GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
A Man and His Cat GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 4
My Hero Academia GN 38
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
The Next CEO Has Been All Over Me from the Moment We Reunited GN 5
|BisouBisou
|US$7.99
|June 7
No Game, No Life: Chapter 2 Eastern Union Arc GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 4
The Prime Minister's Indecent Plot GN
|BisouBisou
|US$7.99
|June 7
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
Queen's Quality GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
Rainbow Days GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
Rebuild World GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 5
Sakamoto Days GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
Shaman King The Super Star GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 4
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
Tengen Hero Wars GN 2
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 4
Those Snow White Notes GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 4
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 8
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|June 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 16
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 4
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 18
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 4
The Mimosa Confessions Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 6
Parallel Paradise Novel 18
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 6
Yes, No, or Maybe? Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 6
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 17
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 3
Black Summoner Novel 17
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 5
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 24
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 3
Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 7
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 3
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 16
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1: Wrecking Reincarnators with My Hidden Dungeon Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 5
Riku Can't Be a Goddess Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Octopath Traveler PS5, PS4 game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|June 5
Octopath Traveler II Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|June 5
