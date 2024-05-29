×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 26-June 1

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Home Hero, Belladonna of Sadness anime; Only the Stars Know, Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Belladonna of Sadness 4K BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 May 28
BLUELOCK Season 1 Part 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 28
Chie the Brat BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 May 28
Digimon Adventure 02 English Dub BDPlease Discotek US$79.95 May 28
IGPX: Immortal Grand Prix BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 May 28
KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple - The Attack of Darkness OVA BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 May 28
Lightspeed Electroid Albegas SDBDPlease Discotek US$59.95 May 28
My Home Hero BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 28
Sailor Moon Sailor Stars BDPlease Viz Media US$39.95 May 28
Qwaser of Stigmata BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 May 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 28
Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 28
Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 28
The Country Without Humans GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 28
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 28
The Great Cleric GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 28
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 4 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 May 28
Magus of the Library GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 28
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 28
Only the Stars Know GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 May 28
ORIGIN GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 May 28
Otaku Elf GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 28
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 28
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 28
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 19Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 28
Tsugumi Project GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 28
Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$17.99 May 28
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 7Please One Peace Books US$10.95 May 28
Vampire Dormitory GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
Wandance GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 28
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 28
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 21Please Vertical US$12.95 May 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.) GNs 7-8Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31
Argate Online GNs 4-5Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 28
Cipher Academy GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 28
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
DAYS GN 41Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GNs 7-8Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 28
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 29
Gamaran: Shura GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
Gannibal GN 1Please Ablaze US$12.99 May 29
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 4Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 28
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 29
My Home Hero GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 29
Only the Stars Know GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
The Ordeals of Regional Knight Hans GNs 4-6Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31
ORIGIN GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
Otaku Elf GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 28
The Strongest, Banished Saint Wants To Live A Slow Life In Town! GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31
Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 28
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 19Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 28
Teppu GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
Tsugumi Project GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy GN 10Please alphapolis US$7.01 May 31
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 7Please One Peace Books US$10.95 May 28
Vampeerz GN 4Please Denpa US$7.99 May 28
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 May 28
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 21Please Vertical US$7.99 May 28
Where to Go in a Whole Other World? GNs 7-9Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31
With You and the Rain GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 28
World Customize Creator GNs 7-8Please alphapolis US$7.01 each May 31

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Recollections NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 28
A Surprisingly Happy Engagement for the Slime Duke and the Fallen Noble Lady Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 30


