North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 26-June 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Home Hero, Belladonna of Sadness anime; Only the Stars Know, Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Belladonna of Sadness 4K BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|May 28
|BLUELOCK Season 1 Part 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 28
|Chie the Brat BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|May 28
|Digimon Adventure 02 English Dub BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$79.95
|May 28
|IGPX: Immortal Grand Prix BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|May 28
|KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple - The Attack of Darkness OVA BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|May 28
|Lightspeed Electroid Albegas SDBDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|May 28
|My Home Hero BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 28
|Sailor Moon Sailor Stars BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.95
|May 28
|Qwaser of Stigmata BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|May 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 28
|Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 28
|Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 28
|The Country Without Humans GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 28
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 28
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 28
|The Great Cleric GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 28
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 28
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|May 28
|Magus of the Library GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 28
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 28
|Only the Stars Know GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 28
|ORIGIN GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|May 28
|Otaku Elf GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 28
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 28
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 28
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 28
|Tsugumi Project GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 28
|Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$17.99
|May 28
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 7Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|May 28
|Vampire Dormitory GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|Wandance GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 28
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 28
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 21Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.) GNs 7-8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
|Argate Online GNs 4-5Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 28
|Cipher Academy GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 28
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|DAYS GN 41Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GNs 7-8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 28
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 29
|Gamaran: Shura GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|Gannibal GN 1Please
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|May 29
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 28
|A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 29
|My Home Hero GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 29
|Only the Stars Know GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|The Ordeals of Regional Knight Hans GNs 4-6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
|ORIGIN GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|Otaku Elf GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 28
|The Strongest, Banished Saint Wants To Live A Slow Life In Town! GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
|Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 28
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 28
|Teppu GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|Tsugumi Project GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01
|May 31
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 7Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|May 28
|Vampeerz GN 4Please
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|May 28
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|May 28
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 21Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 28
|Where to Go in a Whole Other World? GNs 7-9Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
|With You and the Rain GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 28
|World Customize Creator GNs 7-8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.01 each
|May 31
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Recollections NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 28
|A Surprisingly Happy Engagement for the Slime Duke and the Fallen Noble Lady Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 30
