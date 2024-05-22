News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
A Galaxy Next Door, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World anime; Hirayasumi, Mysterious Disappearances manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dead Mount Death Play Part 1 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 21
Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 1 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 21
Food Wars! The Second Plate BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|May 21
A Galaxy Next Door BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 21
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 21
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Ayakashi Triangle GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 21
BLOOD BLADE GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
Bocchi the Rock! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Cheeky Brat GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Choujin X GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 21
CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Cocoon Entwined GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Dark Gathering GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 21
The Death Mage GN 5
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|May 21
Friday at the Atelier GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Glitch GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
God Bless the Mistaken GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 21
Heart Gear GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 21
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Hirayasumi GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Honey Trap Shared House GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 21
Magic Knight Rayearth GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
Magus of the Library GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
Maiden of the Needle GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Mint Chocolate GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 21
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 21
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 21
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 21
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Mysterious Disappearances GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 21
Nina the Starry Bride GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
One-Punch Man GN 28
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 21
Oshi no Ko GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Skip and Loafer GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 21
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 21
Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 21
Tokyo These Days GN 2 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$28.00
|May 21
Trinity Seven GN 29
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 31
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 21
Wandance GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
Witch Hat Atelier GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 21
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
The Yearning Fox Lies in Wait GN
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 21
Yowamushi Pedal GN 25
|Yen Press
|US$28.00
|May 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
BLOOD BLADE GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Bocchi the Rock! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Boss Wife GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Cheeky Brat GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Choujin X GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 21
CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Cocoon Entwined GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Dark Gathering GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 21
The Death Mage GN 5
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|May 21
The Duke Adores His Bride's Body Double GN 1
|BisouBisou Comics
|US$7.99
|May 24
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 22
Friday at the Atelier GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Gamaran GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Getting Closer to You GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Glitch GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
God Bless the Mistaken GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Heart Gear GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 21
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Hirayasumi GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 20
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 22
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Let's Put an End to This Marriage! GN
|BisouBisou Comics
|US$7.99
|May 24
Love, That's an Understatement GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Magus of the Library GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Maiden of the Needle GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Mint Chocolate GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Mysterious Disappearances GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Nana & Kaoru GN 5
|FAKKU
|US$14.99
|May 21
Nocturne of an Alpha-Hating Omega GN
|BisouBisou Comics
|US$7.99
|May 24
One-Punch Man GN 28
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 21
Oshi no Ko GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Skip and Loafer GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|May 21
The Stubborn Margrave Can't Wait! ~The Fake Villainess's Honeymoon Life~ GN
|BisouBisou Comics
|US$7.99
|May 24
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Tokyo These Days GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 21
Trinity Seven GN 29
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 31
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 21
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 22
Vampire Dormitory GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Wandance GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Witch Hat Atelier GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 21
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
The Young Master is Toying with My Body! GN
|BisouBisou Comics
|US$7.99
|May 24
Yowamushi Pedal GN 25
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Brunhild the Dragonslayer Novel 1 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|May 21
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Durarara!! Side Stories?! Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 21
The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|May 21
Guillotine Bride: I'm just a dragon girl who'll destroy the world. Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Hell Mode Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 22
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 21
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 14
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 21
Spy Classroom Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 21
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 21
Brunhild the Dragonslayer Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 21
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 21
Durarara!! Side Stories?! Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 21
The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 21
Guillotine Bride: I'm just a dragon girl who'll destroy the world. Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 18
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 21
I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! Serving My Ex-Fiancé From My Past Life Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 22
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
Record of Wortenia War Novel 24
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
Spy Classroom Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 21
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20

|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|May 21
|Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 21
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 PS5, Xbox Series X|S gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$19.99
|May 24
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|May 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.