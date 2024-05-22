×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
A Galaxy Next Door, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World anime; Hirayasumi, Mysterious Disappearances manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dead Mount Death Play Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 21
Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 1 BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 21
Food Wars! The Second Plate BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 May 21
A Galaxy Next Door BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 21
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 21
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 5Cite Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Ayakashi Triangle GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 May 21
BLOOD BLADE GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
Bocchi the Rock! GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Cheeky Brat GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Choujin X GN 6Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 21
CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Cocoon Entwined GN 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Dark Gathering GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 21
The Death Mage GN 5Please One Peace Books US$12.95 May 21
Friday at the Atelier GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Glitch GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
God Bless the Mistaken GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 21
Heart Gear GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 21
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Hirayasumi GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Honey Trap Shared House GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 21
Magic Knight Rayearth GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
Magus of the Library GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
Maiden of the Needle GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Mint Chocolate GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 21
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 21
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 21
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 21Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Mysterious Disappearances GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 21
Nina the Starry Bride GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
One-Punch Man GN 28Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 21
Oshi no Ko GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Skip and Loafer GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 21
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 21
Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 21
Tokyo These Days GN 2 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$28.00 May 21
Trinity Seven GN 29Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 31Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 21
Wandance GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
Witch Hat Atelier GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 21
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
The Yearning Fox Lies in Wait GNPlease Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 21
Yowamushi Pedal GN 25Please Yen Press US$28.00 May 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 14Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 7Cite Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
BLOOD BLADE GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Bocchi the Rock! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Boss Wife GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Cheeky Brat GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Choujin X GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 21
CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Cocoon Entwined GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Dark Gathering GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 21
The Death Mage GN 5Please One Peace Books US$12.95 May 21
The Duke Adores His Bride's Body Double GN 1Please BisouBisou Comics US$7.99 May 24
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 22
Friday at the Atelier GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Gamaran GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Getting Closer to You GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Glitch GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
God Bless the Mistaken GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Heart Gear GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 21
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Hirayasumi GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 22
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Let's Put an End to This Marriage! GNPlease BisouBisou Comics US$7.99 May 24
Love, That's an Understatement GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Magus of the Library GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Maiden of the Needle GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Mint Chocolate GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Mysterious Disappearances GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Nana & Kaoru GN 5Please FAKKU US$14.99 May 21
Nocturne of an Alpha-Hating Omega GNPlease BisouBisou Comics US$7.99 May 24
One-Punch Man GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 21
Oshi no Ko GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Skip and Loafer GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 May 21
The Stubborn Margrave Can't Wait! ~The Fake Villainess's Honeymoon Life~ GNPlease BisouBisou Comics US$7.99 May 24
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Tokyo These Days GN 2Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 21
Trinity Seven GN 29Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 31Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 21
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 22
Vampire Dormitory GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Wandance GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Witch Hat Atelier GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 21
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
The Young Master is Toying with My Body! GNPlease BisouBisou Comics US$7.99 May 24
Yowamushi Pedal GN 25Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 14Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 11Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Brunhild the Dragonslayer Novel 1 (hardcover)Cite Yen Press US$20.00 May 21
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 21Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Durarara!! Side Stories?! Novel 14Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 21
The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 May 21
Guillotine Bride: I'm just a dragon girl who'll destroy the world. Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Hell Mode Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 22Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 21
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 11Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 21
Spy Classroom Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 21
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 8Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 11Cite Yen Press US$7.99 May 21
Brunhild the Dragonslayer Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$9.99 May 21
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 21Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 10Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 21
Durarara!! Side Stories?! Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21
The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$9.99 May 21
Guillotine Bride: I'm just a dragon girl who'll destroy the world. Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 21
I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! Serving My Ex-Fiancé From My Past Life Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 22Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Record of Wortenia War Novel 24Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
Spy Classroom Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.00 May 21
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 21

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 PS5, Xbox Series X|S gameCite Bandai Namco US$19.99 May 24
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 May 23


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
