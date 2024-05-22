North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 19-25

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

The Apothecary Diaries Novel 11 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 11 Cite Yen Press US$7.99 May 21

Brunhild the Dragonslayer Novel 1 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$9.99 May 21

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20

A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 21 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 10 Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 21

Durarara!! Side Stories?! Novel 14 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 21

The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station Novel (hardcover) Please Yen Press US$9.99 May 21

Guillotine Bride : I'm just a dragon girl who'll destroy the world. Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

Holmes of Kyoto Novel 18 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 21

I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! Serving My Ex-Fiancé From My Past Life Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20

The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 22 Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 21

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 9 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Record of Wortenia War Novel 24 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 11 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

Spy Classroom Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 21

Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 5 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20

Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$14.00 May 21