A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Gets 2nd Season

Kadokawa announced on Saturday that the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga will get a second season in 2025. The company streamed a trailer:

Original manga creator Yoshikawa shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The anime premiered in the NUMAnimation programming block onand its affiliates in April 2022. The anime ran for two(quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. streamed the anime outside Japan and also streamed the show with an English dub

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) was the chief director of the anime and Yoshiyuki Shirahata (episode director for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Great Pretender ) directed the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War both seasons, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ) oversaw the series scripts, and Aya Takano ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Polar Bear's Café ) designed the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the 23rd compiled book volume on July 17.

