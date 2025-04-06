Aya Tanaka Launches Shiro Tengu no Nie Yome Manga Adaptation in May

Manga about Meiji-era romance with tengu creature debuts on May 22

Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits manga service announced that Aya Tanaka will launch a manga adaptation of Kiyo Asahina 's Shiro Tengu no Nie Yome (The White Tengu's Sacrificial Bride) light novels on the platform on May 22.

Image via yawaspi.com © Shogakukan Inc. 2025, Aya Tanaka, Kiyo Asahina, Mai Ouka

The novels, set in the Meiji era over a century agao, follow Shino Nakamura, a young girl who is tricked into becoming live bait for the fearsome tengu creatures who dwell in the mountains. The white tengu who appears before her, however, offers to save her instead of eating her.

Shogakukan shipped the first novel with illustrations by Mai Ouka in February 2024. The series received two sequel novels in the same year.

Tanaka adapted Himawari Nishino 's A Biography of Queen Berta light novel under the title I Got Pregnant With His Majesty's Child in 2020 on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform. BookWalker publishes the series in English.

Tanaka ended the manga adaptation of Kakeru Kobashiri 's Shaman King Faust8: Eien no Eliza (Eliza the Eternal) spinoff novel in August 2022. Tanaka launched the manga adaptation in Magazine Pocket in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on March 17.