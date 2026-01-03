Love Through a Prism Anime's Sneak Peek Video Introduces Academy

Netflix began streaming a sneak peek video on Saturday for the Love Through a Prism ( Prism Rondo ) original anime series from Boys Over Flowers creator Yōko Kamio . The video introduces Saint Thomas Art Academy. The below video has nine audio options and 16 subtitle options.

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter © Netflix

Love Through a Prism

is a coming-of-age love story set against the backdrop of London at the beginning of the 1900s. Aspiring painter and art student Lili Ichijoin makes a promise with her parents to become the top student at her art school within half a year, or she will return home. She begins a fierce rivalry with the freewheeling Kit Church, a rich heir and genius artist.

The series will debut on Netflix on January 15.

The cast includes:

Kamio is responsible for the original story and original character designs. She is also writing the scripts with Saki Fujii . Kazuto Nakazawa ( Vassalord , B: The Beginning ) is directing the series at Wit Studio . Yasuko Takahashi ( B: The Beginning , Fena: Pirate Princess ) serves as one of the chief animation directors and character designer. Naoki Chiba (" naotyu- ") is composing the music for the series.

Other staff members include:

Chilli Beans. performs the theme song "star flower."

The anime is getting a manga adaptation by Maki Minami ( Special A , Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy ) that will launch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on January 8.

Guinness World Records awarded Kamio's Boys Over Flowers ( Hana Yori Dango ) manga as having the most published copies of a shōjo manga series written by a single author in 2023.

The manga was adapted into a Japanese anime, a 1995 Japanese live-action film, and a more well-known 2005 Japanese television drama, the latter of which spawned a sequel and a hit film. Taiwan also remade the manga into a live-action university drama titled Meteor Garden . Crunchyroll streamed a Korean live-action adaptation in 2011. A Filipino adaptation was announced in November 2017, but was never released. Hunan Television produced a Chinese live-action series adaptation in 2018. Thai television production company GMMTV produced a new live-action series that premiered in 2021.

The manga also inspired a stage musical adaptation ran in Japan from January to February 2016. The all-female Takarazuka Revue adapted the manga into a musical that ran in 2019. A new stage musical from Takarazuka Revue will run in 2026.