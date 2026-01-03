News
Love Through a Prism Anime's Sneak Peek Video Introduces Academy
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix began streaming a sneak peek video on Saturday for the Love Through a Prism (Prism Rondo) original anime series from Boys Over Flowers creator Yōko Kamio. The video introduces Saint Thomas Art Academy. The below video has nine audio options and 16 subtitle options.
Love Through a Prism is a coming-of-age love story set against the backdrop of London at the beginning of the 1900s. Aspiring painter and art student Lili Ichijoin makes a promise with her parents to become the top student at her art school within half a year, or she will return home. She begins a fierce rivalry with the freewheeling Kit Church, a rich heir and genius artist.
The series will debut on Netflix on January 15.
The cast includes:
- Atsumi Tanezaki stars as Lili
- Hōchū Ōtsuka as Charles Brant
- Megumi Han as Dorothy Brown
- Yōhei Azakami as Joffrey O'Brien
- Shōgo Sakata as Peter Anthony
- Yūki Kaji as Shinnosuke Kobayakawa
- Akari Kitō as Sakura Kobayakawa
- Kōki Uchiyama as Kit Church
- Yūko Kaida as Take Ichijoin
- Junichi Suwabe as Richard Church
- Sumire Uesaka as Catherine Astor
Kamio is responsible for the original story and original character designs. She is also writing the scripts with Saki Fujii. Kazuto Nakazawa (Vassalord, B: The Beginning) is directing the series at Wit Studio. Yasuko Takahashi (B: The Beginning, Fena: Pirate Princess) serves as one of the chief animation directors and character designer. Naoki Chiba ("naotyu-") is composing the music for the series.
Other staff members include:
- 2nd Director: Tetsuya Takahashi
- 3rd Director: Saki Fujii
- Sub-Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Aiko Minowa
- Color Key Artist: Kanami Tanaka
- Art Director: Yūsuke Takeda (Bamboo)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Keisuke Nozawa
- Editing: Chika Ishii
- Sound Director: Tōru Kanegae
- Sound Effects: Hiromune Kurahashi
- Animation Producer: Keita Yoshinobu
Chilli Beans. performs the theme song "star flower."
The anime is getting a manga adaptation by Maki Minami (Special A, Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy) that will launch on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service on January 8.
Guinness World Records awarded Kamio's Boys Over Flowers (Hana Yori Dango) manga as having the most published copies of a shōjo manga series written by a single author in 2023.
The manga was adapted into a Japanese anime, a 1995 Japanese live-action film, and a more well-known 2005 Japanese television drama, the latter of which spawned a sequel and a hit film. Taiwan also remade the manga into a live-action university drama titled Meteor Garden. Crunchyroll streamed a Korean live-action adaptation in 2011. A Filipino adaptation was announced in November 2017, but was never released. Hunan Television produced a Chinese live-action series adaptation in 2018. Thai television production company GMMTV produced a new live-action series that premiered in 2021.
The manga also inspired a stage musical adaptation ran in Japan from January to February 2016. The all-female Takarazuka Revue adapted the manga into a musical that ran in 2019. A new stage musical from Takarazuka Revue will run in 2026.