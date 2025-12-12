Boys Over Flowers Manga Gets New Stage Musical by All-Female Troupe Takarazuka Revue

© Yoko Kamio, Shueisha, Viz Media

Hana Yori Dango II -Shooting Star-

Boys Over Flowers II -Shooting Star-

The famous all-female musical theater troupeannounced on Friday that it will produce a new stage musical adaptation of's) manga, The musical, titled) will run from June 9-30 at the Misonoza Theater in Nagoya, Japan. It is a sequel of their 2019 musical

The musical stars Chisei Akatsuki and Chizuru Uta. Kōsaku Noguchi is returning to direct and pen the script.

Takarazuka Revue opened the previous musical, Takarazuka Musical Romance " Hana Yori Dango " , in Tokyo at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a separate stage musical adaptation that ran in Japan from January-February 2016.

The Boys Over Flowers manga followed 16-year old Tsukushi Makino, a bright girl from a middle-class family who gets accepted into the ultra elite Eitoku Academy. She finds herself on the bad side of the school's F4, the four most elite male members at the school.

The manga was adapted into a Japanese anime, a 1995 Japanese live-action film, and a more well-known 2005 Japanese television drama, the latter of which spawned a sequel and a hit film. Taiwan also remade the manga into a live-action university drama titled Meteor Garden . Crunchyroll streamed a Korean live-action adaptation in 2011. A Filipino adaptation was announced in November 2017, but it has not yet been released. Hunan Television produced a Chinese live-action series adaptation in 2018. Thai television production company GMMTV produced a new live-action series that premiered in 2021.

Kamio's Boys Over Flowers Season 2 ( Hana Nochi Hare ~HanaDan~ Next Season ) sequel manga debuted in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2015, and ended in December 2019. Viz Media published the manga as a free simultaneous digital release. The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered in April 2018.

In April 2023, Guinness World Records officially certified the Boys Over Flowers manga as having the most published copies of a shōjo manga series written by a single author, with 59,409,000 copies printed and circulated as of November 2022.

Source: Takarazuka Revue, Stage Natalie