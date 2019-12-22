Boys Over Flowers Season 2 Sequel Manga Ends

The Shonen Jump+ website published the final chapter on Sunday for Yoko Kamio 's Boys Over Flowers Season 2 ( Hana Nochi Hare ~HanaDan~ Next Season ) sequel manga. Viz Media also published the final chapter in English on Sunday. The manga's 15th and final volume will ship in Japan on March 4.

The manga debuted in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga as a free simultaneous digital release. The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered in April 2018.

The story of the manga is set at Eitoku Academy two years after the legendary F4 group graduated and follows the next generation of characters.

Kamio published the original Boys Over Flowers manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine from 1992 to 2004.

The main Boys Over Flowers manga was adapted into a Japanese anime, a 1995 Japanese live-action film, and a more well-known 2005 Japanese television drama, the latter of which spawned a sequel and a hit film. Taiwan also remade the manga into a live-action university drama titled Meteor Garden . Crunchyroll streamed a Korean live-action adaptation in 2011. A Filipino company announced in November 2017 that it would produce its own adaptation.

The manga also inspired a stage musical adaptation ran in Japan from January to February 2016. The all-female Takarazuka Revue adapted the manga into a new musical that ran in June-July.