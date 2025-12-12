News
Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses It's a Little Hard to be a Villainess of an Otome Game in Modern Society Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tofuro Futsukaichi's manga launches in English on August 4
Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Friday that it will publish Data and Tofuro Futsukaichi's It's a Little Hard to be a Villainess of an Otome Game in Modern Society (Gendai Shakai de Otome Game no Akuyaku Reijо̄ wo Suru no wa Chotto Taihen) manga for release on August 4, 2026. The first volume is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.
Titan describes the story:
An economic collapse in September 2008 ends one woman's life –but marks the beginning of another path. Reincarnated as Keikain Runa, the destined villainess of an otome game set in modern Japan, she inheres not only a noble title but a looming financial crisis. Armed with knowledge of the future and emerging technologies, Runa sets out to save her family's faltering Keika Group –and avert the economic crash that will define her past life.
Data and Futsukaichi launched the manga in Overlap's Comic Gardo in December 2022. Overlap released the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2024.
Futsukaichi debuted the light novel series with illustrations by Kei in 2020. Overlap pubished the seventh volume on April 25. Seven Seas is releasing the light novels in English under the title Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash.
Source: Email correspondence via Manga Alerts' Bluesky account, deer839's Bluesky account