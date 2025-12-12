Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses It's a Little Hard to be a Villainess of an Otome Game in Modern Society Manga

Sorting out the timeline for My Hero Academia can be a bit confusing—especially once you realize the majority of it takes place over the course of a single, hectic year.

― My Hero Academia is one of the biggest shonen hits of the past decade. Its story is of a future world full of superheroes that is spread across 170 TV episodes, 10 OVA episodes, 4 movies, and a spin-off prequel (with said prequel ...