Seven Seas Licenses 3 Manga, 1 Light Novel Series

Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More, Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes, X-Gender , more

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the It's a Little Hard to be a Villainess of an Otome Game in Modern Society light novel series and the Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More, Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes, and X-Gender manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tofuro Futsukaichi and Kei's It's a Little Hard to be a Villainess of an Otome Game in Modern Society ( Gendai Shakai de Otome Game no Akuyaku Reijо̄ wo Suru no wa Chotto Taihen ) light novel series digitally and physically in a large-trim edition in April 2022.

The company describes the story:

When an exhausted career woman is reincarnated as Keikain Runa, the villainess of an otome game born in the 1990s, she's determined to win at any cost. She may lose the love interest's heart, but she refuses to be ruined. Armed with the foreknowledge of the economic crash looming on Japan's horizon, Runa must revitalize her father's company and secure her freedom for herself and her new family.

The light novel series debuted in 2020. Overlap pubished the third compiled book volume on August 25.

Seven Seas will release the first volulme of Hisaya Amagishi, Megumi Sumikawa, and Kei's Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More (Madо̄gushi Dahlia wa Utsumukanai) manga physically and digitally in April 2022.

The company describes the story:

Reincarnated in a fantasy world, Dahlia immerses herself in the art of crafting magical items. Using manufacturing knowledge from her previous life and the skills her new father has taught her, she invents blow dryers and other specialized tools, finding pleasure in everyday activities. Dahlia won't hang her head in depression like she used to. She's determined to enjoy her second chance at life!

The manga debuted on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in April 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in January, and the fourth volume will ship on October 25. J-Novel Club has licensed the Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools light novel series by Amagishi and illustrator Kei.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Wadapen 's Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes ( Magatsu Wanashi no Yūsha Kari ) manga physically and digitally in March 2022.

The company describes the story:

Echizen is a game designer being ground under the boot of his high-pressure job. His demanding workplace won't even let him do what he's best at: building brutal puzzles and traps for players. When he quits his job, something suddenly sucks him into a hellish dungeon in another world. His path collides with the alluring demon princess Sophilia, but before she can explain how or why she's summoned him, they're threatened by a party of marauding heroes–and Echizen watches in horror as the “heroes” enact a genocidal massacre on Sophilia's demon friends. With his life on the line, Echizen uses the world's magic to put his game developer skills to use in Sophilia's defense. The deadly traps he creates give the heroes some brutal comeuppance, but the rush of power unlocks Echizen's most sadistic impulses…leading him down a path he may never be able to turn back from.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2019. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in April 2020, and the second volume will ship on Friday.

Seven Seas will release Asuka Miyazaki's X-Gender ( Seibetsu-X ) manga digitally and physically in a single, large-trim edition in June 2022.

The company describes the autobiographical LGBT+ manga:

At 33 years old, Asuka Miyazaki realizes that they like women! Asuka, however, is neither a woman nor a man–instead, they're X-gender, which is a non-binary identity. Follow Asuka through the pages of this autobiographical manga as they record the ins and outs of their journey to finding love with a woman.

Miyazaki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd magazine. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in June 2020 after Young Magazine the 3rd ended publication.

