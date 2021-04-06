News
Fates Revealed for Manga in Young Magazine the 3rd Magazine
The May issue of Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd manga magazine revealed the fates of the manga serializing in the magazine on Tuesday. The May issue of the magazine was its "final issue" before a renewal.
Many of the manga in the magazine will move to the main Monthly Young Magazine, which is rebranding as a "new" Shin Monthly Young Magazine. The next issue of Shin Monthly Young Magazine will ship on May 20. Other manga will move to the Comic Days website.
The manga moving to the new Shin Monthly Young Magazine include:
- Yuichi Kinoshita's Arakure Ojō-sama wa Monmonshiteiru
- Umemaru's Isekai Hito Musume Dōbutsuen: Boku wa Zetsumetsu Kigushu no Shiikuin ni Narimashita
- Kentarō Mikashima's Odoru Respawn
- Petosu, Kae Hashimoto, and Hajime Honda's Occult-chan wa Katarenai
- Rokujuyon Okazawa, sage, and Rurekuche's Kaikosareta Ankoku Heishi (30-dai) no Slow na Second Life
- Kei Ii and Shina Minami's Woodpecker Detective's Office
- Tomonori Inoue's Candy & Cigarettes
- Sun Takeda's Gleipnir
- em Nishizuka and Shinzō Mitsuda's Shisōtaku Tantei
- Chibeta-Tenchō and Moroko Itō's Skirt wo Haita Ojiisan
- Hirochi Maki's Sketchy
- Shintarō Arima's Chikyū kara Kita Alien
- Petosu's Interviews with Monster Girls
- Yōsuke Nakamaru and Kyōtarō Azuma's Tenakaichi: Nihon Saikyō Bugeisha Ketteisen
- Satoh Inoue's 10 Dance
- BIS Shien and Morio Kikuishi's Henkyō no Rōkishi Bard Lowen
- Kōsuke Satake's The Witch and the Beast
- Kohaku Miyabino's Rinchan-san Sa-ra (this manga will end in its next chapter on May 20)
The manga moving to Comic Days include:
- Akira Miyashita's Tōdoku ni Ita
- Asuka Miyazaki's Seibetsu X
- Ran Atsumori's Yorimichi Ale
- Shigeyuki Fukumitsu's Tsuma to Boku no Shōgibo na Ikuji
Kodansha launched Young Magazine the 3rd as a spinoff to its Weekly Young Magazine and Monthly Young Magazine magazines in September 2014, with a lineup that included Akira Hiramoto's Me and the Devil Blues. Kodansha released new issues of the magazine monthly.
