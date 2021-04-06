Fates Revealed for Manga in Young Magazine the 3rd Magazine

The May issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd manga magazine revealed the fates of the manga serializing in the magazine on Tuesday. The May issue of the magazine was its "final issue" before a renewal.

Many of the manga in the magazine will move to the main Monthly Young Magazine , which is rebranding as a "new" Shin Monthly Young Magazine . The next issue of Shin Monthly Young Magazine will ship on May 20. Other manga will move to the Comic Days website.

The manga moving to the new Shin Monthly Young Magazine include:

The manga moving to Comic Days include:

Akira Miyashita 's Tōdoku ni Ita

's Asuka Miyazaki's Seibetsu X

Ran Atsumori's Yorimichi Ale

Shigeyuki Fukumitsu's Tsuma to Boku no Shōgibo na Ikuji

Kodansha launched Young Magazine the 3rd as a spinoff to its Weekly Young Magazine and Monthly Young Magazine magazines in September 2014, with a lineup that included Akira Hiramoto 's Me and the Devil Blues . Kodansha released new issues of the magazine monthly.