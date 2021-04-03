Young Magazine the 3rd Magazine Publishes 'Final Issue Before Renewal'

The official website for Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd manga magazine is listing that its May issue, which will ship on April 6, will be the "final issue before a renewal." The website added that starting in May, the contents of the magazine will merge with the main Monthly Young Magazine and other publications.

Kodansha launched Young Magazine the 3rd as a spinoff to its Weekly Young Magazine and Monthly Young Magazine magazines in September 2014, with a lineup that included Akira Hiramoto 's Me and the Devil Blues . Kodansha released new issues of the magazine monthly.

Current manga serializing in the magazine include:

The magazine has also published such manga as Satoh Inoue 's 10 Dance .

Source: Young Magazine the 3rd