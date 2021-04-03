News
Young Magazine the 3rd Magazine Publishes 'Final Issue Before Renewal'
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Magazine states contents will merge with main Monthly Young Magazine, other publications
The official website for Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd manga magazine is listing that its May issue, which will ship on April 6, will be the "final issue before a renewal." The website added that starting in May, the contents of the magazine will merge with the main Monthly Young Magazine and other publications.
Kodansha launched Young Magazine the 3rd as a spinoff to its Weekly Young Magazine and Monthly Young Magazine magazines in September 2014, with a lineup that included Akira Hiramoto's Me and the Devil Blues. Kodansha released new issues of the magazine monthly.
Current manga serializing in the magazine include:
- BIS Shien and Morio Kikuishi's Henkyō no Rōkishi Bard Lowen
- Rokujuyon Okazawa, sage, and Rurekuche's Kaikosareta Ankoku Heishi (30-dai) no Slow na Second Life
- Akira Miyashita's Tōdoku ni Ita
- Petosu's Interviews with Monster Girls
- Kei Ii and Shina Minami's Woodpecker Detective's Office
- Tomonori Inoue's Candy & Cigarettes
- em Nishizuka and Shinzō Mitsuda's Shisōtaku Tantei
- Chibeta-Tenchō and Moroko Itō's Skirt wo Haita Ojiisan
- Kentarō Mikashima's Odoru Respawn
- Kōsuke Satake's The Witch and the Beast
- Petosu, Kae Hashimoto, and Hajime Honda's Occult-chan wa Katarenai
- Yōsuke Nakamaru and Kyōtarō Azuma's Tenakaichi: Nihon Saikyō Bugeisha Ketteisen
- Sun Takeda's Gleipnir
- Asuka Miyazaki's Seibetsu X
- Hirochi Maki's Sketchy
- Umemaru's Isekai Hito Musume Dōbutsuen: Boku wa Zetsumetsu Kigushu no Shiikuin ni Narimashita
- Kohaku Miyabino's Rinchan-san Sa-ra
- Ran Atsumori's Yorimichi Ale
- Shigeyuki Fukumitsu's Tsuma to Boku no Shōgibo na Ikuji
The magazine has also published such manga as Satoh Inoue's 10 Dance.
Source: Young Magazine the 3rd