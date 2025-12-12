English Dub for Nukitashi The Animation Series Releases on December 17

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Friday that it will stream the the English dub of Nukitashi the Animation , the anime of Qruppo 's adult visual novel adventure game Nuki-Gee Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu Hinnyū (Watashi) wa Dō Surya Ii Desuka? (What's a Flat-Chested Girl Like Me to Do on an Island Straight Out of a Porn Game? or Nukitashi for short) on December 17, adding new episodes weekly.

OceanVeil also revealed a new English dub trailer.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Qruppo／青藍島観光協会

The English dub main cast includes:

Additional cast:

The English dub staff from Ascendent Animation includes:

OceanVeil is producing the English dub in partnership with Kadokawa and Ascendent Animation .

The anime premiered in Japan on July 18 on the AT-X channel. The anime also ran on BS11 , Gifu Broadcasting , KBS Kyoto , and Mie TV . OceanVeil exclusively streams the anime's "Seiran Island" version and the "Fully regulated" version.

The anime has three versions:

"Seiran Island" version: the lewd version with the most unregulated content that aired on AT-X and will be available on the anime's Blu-ray Disc box.

and will be available on the anime's Blu-ray Disc box. Streaming-only version: the version where the lewd elements are slightly less restricted than in the fully regulated version, and can be viewed on various streaming sites.

Fully regulated version: the version that aired on BS11 , Gifu Broadcasting , KBS Kyoto , and Mie TV .

Shiravune has released Nukitashi in other languages besides Japanese, and it describes the game:

NUKITASHI , which first launched Qruppo 's explosive popularity in the visual novel scene, follows the story of the anti-copulation resistance fighters of No Love No Sex in their fight to bring down the draconian Pervert Law and its sex-crazed proponents on Seiran Island. Equal parts eccentric, humorous, and action packed, NUKITASHI remains beloved and highly acclaimed among Japanese fans, and took home the prize for Best Scenario—as well as Best New Brand—in 2018's annual Moe Game Awards.

Qruppo launched the game as an adult title in 2018. Shiravune began offering the game on Windows via the Johren service (as an 18+ title) and also on Steam in June 2023. Qruppo released the Nukitashi 2 sequel game in 2019, and Shiravune released the sequel in February 2024.

Mameojitan launched a manga adaptation of the game on Beaglee 's Manga Ōkoku service in 2020, and then began serializing the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2021.