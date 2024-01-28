Nukitashi Visual Novel Game Gets Anime

An event for Qruppo's adult visual novel adventure game Nuki-Gee Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu Hinnyū (Watashi) wa Dō Surya Ii Desuka? (What's a Flat-Chested Girl Like Me to Do on an Island Straight Out of a Porn Game? or Nukitashi for short) announced on Sunday that an anime adaptation has been green-lit. The teaser promotional video reports that Nukitashi the Animation: _______ Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu wa ______ Dō Surya Ii Desuka? is "C**ming Soon."

© Qruppo／青藍島観光協会

Shiravune has released Nukitashi in other languages besides Japanese, and it describes the game:

NUKITASHI, which first launched Qruppo's explosive popularity in the visual novel scene, follows the story of the anti-copulation resistance fighters of No Love No Sex in their fight to bring down the draconian Pervert Law and its sex-crazed proponents on Seiran Island. Equal parts eccentric, humorous, and action packed, NUKITASHI remains beloved and highly acclaimed among Japanese fans, and took home the prize for Best Scenario—as well as Best New Brand—in 2018's annual Moe Game Awards.

Qruppo launched the game as an adult title in 2018. Shiravune began offering the game on Windows via the Johren service (as an 18+ title) and also on Steam last June. Qruppo released the Nukitashi 2 sequel game in 2019, and Shiravune plans to release the sequel in the first quarter of this year.

Mameojitan launched a manga adaptation of the game on Beaglee 's Manga Ōkoku service in 2020, and then began serializing the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2021. Shueisha published the fourth manga volumes last May.

Source: Oricon News via Otakomu





