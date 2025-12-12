Manga UP! Global Adds Asaki Asagiri, Selen's The Princess Groom Manga in English

Manga ranked on Da Vinci magazine's top 30 manga list on December 5

Manga UP! Global announced on Saturday it has added storywriter Asaki Asagiri and character designer and artist selen 's The Princess Groom ( Belle Poupée no Supadari Konyaku: "Konomi janai" to Iwareta Ningyō Hime, Gaman o Yametara Ōji ga Dere Dere ni Natta. Jitsuni Ui! ) manga.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Nicknamed "Belle Poupée"--the Beautiful Doll--duke's daughter Lady Leticia is admired for her elegance and delicate beauty. But behind her porcelain mask lies her true self: a bold and compassionate soul, more knight than damsel. She ends up engaged to the infamous second prince, Gilbert, whose cursed crimson eyes and icy demeanor have made him the subject of troubling rumors. Fate binds together an infallible Princess Charming and a lonely, awkward prince as they search for their happily ever after in this ultimate role-reversal love story.

Asagiri launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2023, and ended the story in April 2023. Asagiri later published side stories in 2023-2024. Square Enix published a compiled novel volume in March 2024 featuring selen 's illustrations.

selen launched the manga adaptation on Manga UP! in October 2024, and it is ongoing. Square Enix published the second compiled volume on October 7.

The manga ranked at #21 in the top 30 manga titles as part of Kadokawa Media Factory 's literary news magazine Da Vinci's "Book of the Year" list, announced on December 5.

Source: Email correspondence