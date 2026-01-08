Mario Tennis Fever Game's Overview Trailer Previews New Modes, Characters, Fever Rackets

Game launches for Switch 2 on February 12

Nintendo began streaming on Thursday an overview trailer for Mario Tennis Fever , a new game in the Mario Tennis series, and it previews the new modes, Fever Rackets, and characters - including Goomba, Nabbit, and Baby Waluigi. The video unveils new Forest Court, Pinball, and Racket Factory Matches, as well as the return of Ring Shot. The trailer also reveals that the game will have support with Mario series amiibo, which will unlock custom themed tennis balls.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12.

The game introduces Fever Rackets, which give characters various abilities such as fire, ice, shrink, or clone powers. There are 30 Fever Rackets for 38 playable characters.

Modes include Tournament, Trial Towers, Mix It Up including Wonder Court Matches that Wonder Effects like in Super Mario Bros. Wonder , Online Rooms and Ranked Matches, and the motion-controlled Swing Mode. There is also an Adventure mode, in which the characters are turned into babies and must relearn how to play tennis to defeat monsters.

The Mario Tennis Aces Nintendo Switch game launched in June 2018. The game features missions and boss battles in the series' first story mode since the Mario Tennis: Power Tour Game Boy Advance game.