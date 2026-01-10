Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Anime Film Previews Meeting in New Sneak Peek Video

Netflix streamed a new video for Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film on Saturday showing the meeting between Iroha and Kaguya.

(The below video has multiple subtitle languages and multiple audio languages available.)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Netflix will stream the film on January 22.

Netflix describes the film's story:

Tsukuyomi is a virtual realm where hopes and dreams come together.

Iroha Sakayori, a 17-year-old high school student in Tokyo, leads an extremely busy life trying to balance part-time work and academics. She finds peace by watching a popular streamer named Yachiyo Runami, who is the administrator of an online virtual space called Tsukuyomi.

Iroha frequents Tsukuyomi, where people can live different lives and freely pursue their creativity, and she passes the time by supporting Yachiyo and playing battle games to earn a little extra money.

On her way home one day, Iroha finds a telephone pole shining with iridescent hues. To her surprise, an adorable baby emerges from the pole. Unable to abandon it, Iroha takes the infant home and watches her rapidly grow into a girl her own age.

"Are you Princess Kaguya?"

The grown-up Kaguya develops a self-indulgent personality. At Kaguya's fervent request, Iroha helps her start streaming in Tsukuyomi. With Iroha as producer and songwriter and Kaguya as streamer and singer, the two grow steadily closer. Little do they know that ominous forces lie in wait, eager to take Kaguya back to the moon.

This is the tale of Princess Kaguya as never seen before.

The movie stars:

Rie Kugimiya is voicing Fushi, a fluffy sea slug and Yachiyo's partner.

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is making his feature-length directorial debut in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima ( The Idolmaster Gakuen ) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) are designing the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo performs the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo ( supercell ).

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz ( Livetune ), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

The film has a manga adaptation by Tarо̄ Yoneda that launched with the first two chapters in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine on January 9. The film is also getting a novel by author Naruto Kiriyama and illustrations by Asao Urata on January 30. Yamashita is supervising.