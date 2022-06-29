Shaman King Faust8 Spinoff Manga Ends

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app published the final epilogue chapter of Aya Tanaka's manga adaptation of Kakeru Kobashiri 's Shaman King Faust8: Eien no Eliza (Eliza the Eternal) spinoff novel on Saturday. Kodansha will publish the manga's third and final compiled book volume on August 17.

The spinoff novel of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga shipped in November 2018, and explores the relationship between Johann Faust VIII and his wife Eliza, how they met, and the moment of tragedy that took Eliza's life and led her to be Faust VIII's guardian ghost.

Tanaka launched the manga adaptation in Magazine Pocket in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on March 17.

The Comixology Originals service and Kodansha USA Publishing are publishing all of Takei's Shaman King manga series digitally in English, and they describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Japanese publisher Kodansha is now listed as the trademark owner for " Shaman King " in Japan, Europe, and the United States Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2021. The anime ended with 52 episodes.

The new anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

