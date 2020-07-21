ComiXology, Kodansha Comics to Publish Shaman King Manga Digitally on July 28

Complete manga series releases in English

comiXology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Tuesday they will publish all of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga series digitally in English on July 28. Volumes 33, 34, and 35 will appear for the first time in English along with the first 32 volumes on Amazon's Kindle Store and ComiXology's store, as well as the Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and ComiXology Unlimited subscription services.

The new release of the manga series will feature new cover art by Takei.

Kodansha Comics will host an online panel to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the finale of the manga during the San Diego [email protected] digital event on July 23. The panel will feature Kodansha Comics' Misaki Kido, Ben Applegate, and Ivan Salazar and will reveal more information on the new release of the manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing and comiXology Originals describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King, shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

The manga series is inspiring a new anime series that will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kondasha started publishing in print volumes in Japan on June 17.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

Takei launched a new arc for the manga titled Shaman King The Super Star in Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in May 2018. The magazine revealed in December that the manga was nearing its climax. Jet Kusamura's Shaman King: Red Crimson manga launched in June 2018 and ended in January.

Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.

Copyright: Shaman King © Hiroyuki Takei/Kodansha Ltd.

Source: Press release