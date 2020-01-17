Shaman King: Red Crimson Spinoff Manga Ends

The February issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge published the final chapter of Jet Kusamura 's Shaman King: Red Crimson manga on Friday.

The spinoff manga of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga centers on Tao Jun and Lee Pai Long confronting the gruesome and hate-filled 2000-year-old history of the Tao family.

Kusamura launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume last November.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

Takei launched a new arc for his Shaman King manga titled Shaman King The Super Star in Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in May 2018. The magazine revealed in December that the manga was nearing its climax.