New Shaman King Anime Listed with 52 Episodes

The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga is listing that the series will have four Blu-ay Disc boxes, and each box will include 13 episodes, for a total of 52 episodes.

The first two Blu-ray Disc boxes will ship on August 25 and November 24, 2021. The third box will ship on February 23, 2022, and the fourth box launches on May 25, 2022.

In Japan, the anime premiered on Thursday . Netflix will stream the anime worldwide sometime this year.

The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan last June. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.

Megumi Hayashibara is once again performing the anime's opening song "Soul salvation" and ending theme song "#Boku no Yubisaki" (My Fingertip). (She performed two opening songs and two ending songs for the 2001 anime.)