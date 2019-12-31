Miki Yoshikawa Launches New Manga Series Kakkō no Iinazuke on January 29

Fans chose new series from 3 1-shots published earlier this year

Manga creator Miki Yoshikawa announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she will launch a new manga titled Kakkō no Iinazuke (Kakkō's Fiance) in the ninth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 29.

The manga was originally one of three one-shots that Yoshikawa published in Weekly Shōnen Magazine earlier this year. Fans then voted on which of the three one-shots would become her next series. Yoshikawa had stated earlier this week that her new serialization would launch in 2020.

Yoshikawa's Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches manga series ended in February 2017, and the 28th and final compiled volume shipped in April 2017. Crunchyroll released manga chapters online overseas as they were published in Japan, and Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in print. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Yoshikawa debuted with her Glory Days manga in 2003, and worked briefly as an assistant for Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail ). She then published the original Yankee-kun to Megane-chan one-shot manga, before turning it into a full series. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2010.