Kodansha: Hajime Isayama Aims to End Attack on Titan Manga in 2020

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine posted an image on Friday featuring a drawing by Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama . The text on the image reads "completion of the serialization!!" and Kodansha tagged the image with the words "2020 aspirations" and "Magazine Year-End Party."

Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018. The official Twitter account for the program had teased before its airing that the manga is entering its final arc. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel on April 28. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the season as it aired in Japan. "The Final Season" of the anime will premiere next fall, and a Hollywood live-action film adaptation is moving forward.

Kodansha also posted other images by manga creators from the same "Magazine Year-End Party" event, including one by Miki Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches ) where Yoshikawa states she will try her best with a new serialization in 2020. Weekly Shōnen Magazine is hosting a fan poll to decide which of Yoshikawa's three recent one-shot manga will be her next full series.