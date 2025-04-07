×
News
49th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wind Breaker, Versus, How I Met My Soulmate, Under Ninja, Historie, Spacewalking With You, more nominated

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 16 nominees in three categories for its 48th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 12.

Best Shōnen Manga

wind-breaker-01
Image via Amazon
© Satoru Nii, Kodansha
Wind Breaker
Satoru Nii

fragrant-flower-01
Image via Amazon
© Saka Mikami, Kodansha
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (was also nominated in 2024 and 2023)
Saka Mikami

kagurabachi-01
Image via Amazon
© Takeru Hokazono, Shueisha
Kagurabachi
Takeru Hokazono

versus-01
Image via Amazon
© ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, BOSE, Kodansha
Versus
ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, BOSE

orions-board-01
Image via Amazon
© Naoshi Arakawa, Kodansha
Orion's Board
Naoshi Arakawa

fermat_vol1
Image via Amazon
© Yūgo Kobayashi, Kodansha
Fermat no Ryōri
Yūgo Kobayashi

Best Shōjo Manga

soulmate-01
Image via Amazon
© Anashin, Kodansha
How I Met My Soulmate
Anashin

ayakashi-hunter-01
Image via Amazon
© Midori Yūma, Mamenosuke Fujimaru, Kodansha
The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride
Midori Yūma, Mamenosuke Fujimaru

false-angels-01
Image via Amazon
© Coco Uzuki, Kodansha
Fall in Love, You False Angels
Coco Uzuki

doesnt-remember-me-01
Image via Amazon
© Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa, Kadokawa
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me
Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa

gazing-at-the-star-next-door-01
Image via Amazon
© Ammitsu, Kodansha
Gazing at the Star Next Door
Ammitsu

Best General Manga

under-ninja-01
Image via Amazon
© Kengo Hanazawa, Kodansha
Under Ninja
Kengo Hanazawa

onna-no-sono-no-hoshi-01
Image via Amazon
© Yama Wayama, Shodensha
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (also nominated in 2023)
Yama Wayama

spacewalking-with-you-01
Image via Amazon
© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha
Spacewalking With You
Inuhiko Doronoda

nezumi-no-hatsukoi-01
Image via Amazon
© Riku Ōseto, Kodansha
Nezumi no Hatsukoi
Riku Ōseto

historie-01
Image via Amazon
© Hitoshi Iwaaki, Kodansha
Historie
Hitoshi Iwaaki

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga on the Best Shōnen Manga award. Rumi Ichinohe's I See Your Face, Turned Away manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Tsurumaikada's Medalist manga won the Best General Manga award.

Source: Kodansha


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
