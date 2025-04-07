News
49th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wind Breaker, Versus, How I Met My Soulmate, Under Ninja, Historie, Spacewalking With You, more nominated
Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 16 nominees in three categories for its 48th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 12.
Best Shōnen MangaWind Breaker
Satoru Nii
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (was also nominated in 2024 and 2023)
Saka Mikami
Kagurabachi
Takeru Hokazono
Versus
ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, BOSE
Orion's Board
Naoshi Arakawa
Fermat no Ryōri
Yūgo Kobayashi
Best Shōjo MangaHow I Met My Soulmate
Anashin
The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride
Midori Yūma, Mamenosuke Fujimaru
Fall in Love, You False Angels
Coco Uzuki
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me
Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa
Gazing at the Star Next Door
Ammitsu
Best General MangaUnder Ninja
Kengo Hanazawa
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (also nominated in 2023)
Yama Wayama
Spacewalking With You
Inuhiko Doronoda
Nezumi no Hatsukoi
Riku Ōseto
Historie
Hitoshi Iwaaki
In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.
Last year, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga on the Best Shōnen Manga award. Rumi Ichinohe's I See Your Face, Turned Away manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Tsurumaikada's Medalist manga won the Best General Manga award.
Source: Kodansha
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.