49th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 16 nominees in three categories for its 48th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 12.

Best Shōnen Manga

Image via Amazon © Satoru Nii, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Saka Mikami, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2024 and 2023)

Image via Amazon © Takeru Hokazono, Shueisha

Image via Amazon © ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, BOSE, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Naoshi Arakawa, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Yūgo Kobayashi, Kodansha

Best Shōjo Manga

Image via Amazon © Anashin, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Midori Yūma, Mamenosuke Fujimaru, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Coco Uzuki, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa, Kadokawa

Image via Amazon © Ammitsu, Kodansha

Best General Manga

Image via Amazon © Kengo Hanazawa, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Yama Wayama, Shodensha

(also nominated in 2023)

Image via Amazon © Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Riku Ōseto, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Hitoshi Iwaaki, Kodansha

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga on the Best Shōnen Manga award. Rumi Ichinohe 's I See Your Face, Turned Away manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Tsurumaikada 's Medalist manga won the Best General Manga award.

