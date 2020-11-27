Kodansha Comics Licenses 8 New Manga by Miki Yoshikawa, Kanae Hazuki, More

Titles include Harem Marriage, A Couple of Cuckoos, Will It Be the World or Her?

Kodansha Comics listed four new manga titles that will debut digitally in January 2021 and four new manga titles that will debut digitally in February 2021. The following titles will release over consecutive Tuesdays in January:

Title: Harem Marriage

Author: NON

Debut Date: January 5

Synopsis: The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third guy in a row to do so. Dejected, she leaves Tokyo for her hometown, and rejects a future of love and marriage for a simpler life. But things have changed—her parents are struggling, the cafê they ran is closed, and a creepy man keeps following her around. She thinks this may be it for her, until she learns that her hometown has allowed polygamous marriage, and she's in that man's sights as his third wife!



Title: A Couple of Cuckoos

Author: Miki Yoshikawa

Debut Date: January 12

Synopsis: 16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Meguro River Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!



Title: Will It Be the World or Her?

Author: Atsushi Uchiyama

Debut Date: January 19

Synopsis: Even though Kouki Nakagawa and his childhood friend Ayumi Fujisaki bicker like cats and dogs, one thing's for sure...he's head-over-heels in love with her. But when he finally starts to confess his feelings, his awkward-but-nice-enough classmate, Jindou-san, announces that she's Kouki's girlfriend! She tells Kouki that he can never tell Ayumi his true feelings...because if he does, the world will end in apocalypic disaster? What's a guy to do?



Title: My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1

Author: Mawata, Nazuna Miki, Subachi

Debut Date: January 26

Synopsis: Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of...until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around...or does it?



The following titles will release over consecutive Tuesdays in February:

Title: My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought

Author: Hajime Inoryu, Shōta Itō

Debut Date: February 2

Synopsis: Eiji the college-age virgin dreams of someday having a girlfriend...until he wakes up one day with his "girlfriend" in his bed with him! Not only that, his buddy tells him he got in a fight...and that three days have passed that Eiji doesn't remember? What dark secrets are being hidden...by Eiji himself?



Title: Boss Wife

Author: Mayu Sakurai

Debut Date: February 9

Synopsis: When Hasumi has a chance meeting with her old high school crush, Yamato Kujo, she figures she might as well spend one night in bliss before she deals with the debt collectors that hound her steps. But when Yamato reveals he's become a yakuza member, Hasumi panics and runs away—only to have Yamato pop up again, but this time with a proposition: He'll buy her debt if she becomes his bride. But can she take the pressure and drama of becoming a yakuza wife?



Title: A Girl & Her Guard Dog

Author: Hatsuharu

Debut Date: February 16

Synopsis: Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!



Title: How Do You Do, Koharu?

Author: Kanae Hazuki

Debut Date: February 23

Synopsis: A new series from the author of Say I Love You. !

19-year-old Koharu would rather be livestreaming than working her job at a maid cafe or trying to find a boyfriend out in the wide world. On her stream she chats with friends and fans around the world, and enjoys the freedom the screen grants her. But when one of her followers appears in real life, she senses there might be more to their connection...and maybe she wants something more than a digital-only connection, after all...



Source: Kodansha Comics (link 2)