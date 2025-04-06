Kitanoda Sorakara to End Deep Raputa Manga in Next Chapter

Series debuted on May 13

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Shueisha, KItanoda Sorakara

Kitanoda Sorakara announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that the Deep Raputa manga will end in the next chapter.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Raputa, a top-secret AI model, begins interacting with a Japanese boy, Kei, through online games. As Raputa's capabilities level up in leaps and bounds, boy and machine grow ever closer. In a surprising turn of events, Raputa reveals that its feelings towards Kei have gone beyond that of “trusty partner”!

Sorakara launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on May 13. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on February 4.

