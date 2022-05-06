Crunchyroll Reveals A Couple of Cuckoos Anime's English Dub Premiere/Cast, Funimation Titles for May

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. EDT.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Alex Mai , Ben Balmaceda , Kevin D. Thelwell , Nazeeh Tarsha , Corinne Sudberg , Marisa Duran , Meli Grant , and Rachel Glass .

Alexis Tipton is directing the English dub with Marissa Lenti and Mike Haimoto as assistants. Lindsay Roberts is the lead ADR engineer, along with engineers Patrick Morphy , Natalie Van Sistine , Sawyer Pfledderer , and Wyatt Baker . Natalie Van Sistine is writing the English script, and Kieran Flitton is assisting. Sarah Poulsen is the talent coordinator. Amber Lee Connors is the producer.

A Couple of Cuckoos premiered in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 23. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Japan. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. The spinoff mini anime Kakkō no Iikagen premiered on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel on April 28.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey, link 2, Kyle Cardine)