Crunchyroll Reveals A Couple of Cuckoos Anime's English Dub Premiere/Cast, Funimation Titles for May
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa's A Couple of Cuckoos (Kakkō no Iinazuke) manga on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. EDT.
The English cast includes:
- Nicholas Andrew Louie as Nagi Umino
- Lindsay Sheppard as Erika Amano
- AmaLee as Hiro Segawa
- Bryn Apprill as Sachi Umino
- Marissa Lenti as Namie Umino
- Gianni Matragrano as Yohei Umino
- David J. Dixon as Soichiro Amano
- Monica Rial as Ritsuko Amano
- Shawn Gann as Shibata
Additional voices include Alex Mai, Ben Balmaceda, Kevin D. Thelwell, Nazeeh Tarsha, Corinne Sudberg, Marisa Duran, Meli Grant, and Rachel Glass.
Alexis Tipton is directing the English dub with Marissa Lenti and Mike Haimoto as assistants. Lindsay Roberts is the lead ADR engineer, along with engineers Patrick Morphy, Natalie Van Sistine, Sawyer Pfledderer, and Wyatt Baker. Natalie Van Sistine is writing the English script, and Kieran Flitton is assisting. Sarah Poulsen is the talent coordinator. Amber Lee Connors is the producer.
Crunchyroll will add the following titles from Funimation on the following dates this month: May 3
- Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas- (Dub)
- Fairy Tail Seasons 3-4 (Dub)
- Harukana Receive (Dub)
- ISEKAI QUARTET Season 1 (Dub)
- Kemono Michi: Rise Up (Sub/Dub)
- Prison School (Sub/Dub)
- Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle (Sub/Dub)
May 5
- RE-MAIN (Sub and Dub)
May 10
- Fairy Tail Seasons 5-6 (Dub)
- Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions (Sub/Dub)
- Initial D: First Stage (Dub)
- ISEKAI QUARTET Season 2 (Dub)
- Lord Marksman and Vanadis (Dub)
- Space Dandy (Sub and Dub)
- Tsuredure Children (Dub)
May 17
- Black Lagoon (Dub)
- Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail (Dub)
- Fairy Tail Season 7 (Dub)
- Initial D: Second Stage (Sub/Dub)
- Initial D: Third Stage (Sub/Dub)
- Link Click (Sub)
- Link Click Special Shorts (Sub)
- Nekopara (Sub/Dub)
- Trigun (Sub/Dub)
- Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid- (Sub/Dub)
May 24
- Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Sub/Dub)
- DECA-DENCE (Sub/Dub)
- Fairy Tail Season 8 (Dub)
- Fairy Tail Final Season (Dub)
- Heaven's Lost Property
- Initial D: Fourth Stage (Sub/Dub)
- Sonny Boy (Sub/Dub)
- The Gymnastics Samurai (Sub/Dub)
A Couple of Cuckoos premiered in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 23. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Japan. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. The spinoff mini anime Kakkō no Iikagen premiered on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel on April 28.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey, link 2, Kyle Cardine)