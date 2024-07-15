SPYxFAMILY OPERATION: BIG Giveaway
Amidst the expectant, and excited chatter of the packed Main Events Hall at Anime Expo, threezero's SPYxFAMILY FigZero action figures took center stage.
The SPYxFAMILY panel that was about to happen featured directors Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Takashi Katagiri. They flanked the Forgers on each side, respective of their projects: Furuhashi-san next to the SPYxFAMILY FigZero 1/6 Loid Forger, 1/6 Yor Forger, and 1/6 Anya Forger; Katagiri-san next to the SPYxFAMILY Code: WHITE FigZero 1/6 Loid Forger (Winter Costume Ver.), 1/6 Yor Forger (Winter Costume Ver.), and 1/6 Anya Forger (Winter Costume Ver.).
To conclude an incredible panel discussion, the host instructed the entire event hall to reach under their seats for a surprise. Fans who found SPYxFAMILY cards under their seats instantly won one of nine FigZero 1/6 Anya Forger action figures!
What made these action figures incredibly unique wasn't the fact that both Furuhashi-san and Katagiri-san autographed each one, but that every Anya Forger action figure box featured a different Anya drawing by Katagiri-san!
For the winners at Anime Expo, what an amazing prize! But “what about me?” you might be asking yourself. Don't despair because the directors actually autographed 12 action figures in total, and the final three of these unique FigZero 1/6 Anya Forgers are being given away here at Anime News Network!
All you have to do is provide your name, email, and address to be eligible to win one of these cool action figures. We'll need your email to inform you that you've won, and your address to ship the figures to you!
There are only 12 of these unique action figures in the whole world! And who knows when SPYxFAMILY, the directors, and threezero will meet up again?
More About the Prize
FigZero 1/6 Anya Forger is approximately 6.5″ (16.5 cm) tall, and is a fully-articulated collectible figure made of ABS, PVC, and POM plastics with 21 points of articulation and fabric textiles. Head sculpt and faceplates are sculpted by celebrated Japanese sculptor Akinori Takaki.
Anya Forger comes with total of five interchangeable faceplates (smiling face, heh face, excited face, happy face and shocked face). The character's costume includes a white shirt, ribbon, uniform dress, one pair of long socks and shoes, which are made of fabric and plastic. Other accessories included five sets of differently posed interchangeable hands. It also comes with an unarticulated figure of Doll “Chimera” in the same scale.
Features
• Approximately 6.5” (~16.5cm) tall
• 21 points of articulation
• Five interchangeable faceplates with iconic expressions
• Head sculpt and faceplates sculpted by Akinori Takaki
Costume
• One (1) fabric white shirt
• One (1) fabric ribbon
• One (1) fabric uniform dress
• One (1) pair of fabric long socks
• One (1) pair of shoes
Accessories
• One (1) Chimera doll (unarticulated)
• Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of doll-holding hands, one (1) pair of finger-pointing hands, one (1) pair of wide palm hands
• Five (5) interchangeable faceplates: one (1) smiling face, one (1) heh face, one (1) excited face, one (1) happy face, and one (1) shocked face (GAAN!)
Thank you to our friends at threezero and directors Furuhashi-san and Katagiri-san for this incredible giveaway!
© Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY×FAMILY Project
GIVEAWAY ENDS JULY 29th 23:59 EST. Good luck!
The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
