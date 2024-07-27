Cute High Earth Defense Club Gets Anime Film in Winter 2025

Film with returning cast, staff celebrates 10th anniversary

The staff of the Cute High Earth Defense Club ( Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu ) anime franchise announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a new film to commemorate its 10th anniversary. The Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu Eternal Love! film will open in Japan in winter 2025. The below video recaps the previous entries in the anime franchise before announcing the new film.

The film will tell a story after what has happened in the franchise so far, featuring new cuts.

Kurari Umadani is again credited for the original work. Shinji Takamatsu is returning to direct the anime at Studio Comet . Michiko Yokote is again returning to write the scripts, and Chizuru Miyawaki is again in charge of the original character designs. Tomoko Miyakawa is returning to adapt those designs for animation. yamazo is again composing the music.

Returning cast members include:

The franchise is also getting a browser game on the G123 service.

The first Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! television anime season premiered in Japan in January 2015. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Viewster streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Ponycan USA released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo packs.

The second television anime, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! , premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

An original video anime project titled Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! opened in theaters in August 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the OVA in November 2017. The OVA had been billed as the "series concluding chapter."

The Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime series premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Cute High Earth Defense Club's website, Comic Natalie