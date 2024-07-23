Akari Kito Voices Maine Coon Cat Girl In New ASMR Recordings

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos have been a trend in video content. Using quality microphones to remove ambient sounds and focusing on a soft-spoken voice or other sounds, ASMR is intended to be rather stimulating. Of course, this varies from person to person. While there are many professional ASMR video creators on YouTube , Twitch , and other streaming platforms, the Japanese voice acting industry is still burgeoning. However, when major voice actors are involved with an ASMR project, it's almost out of nowhere. This was the case with Akari Kitō and her recent involvement with an ASMR audio recording. The independent ASMR production team Candy Voice's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on July that Kito is voicing a Maine Coon cat girl character in their popular Nekogurashi series of ASMR recordings.

Image via Candy Voice' X/Twitter account ©Candy Voice

The popular healing ASMR work

"Nekogurashi."🐈



Please feel healed to the fullest✨



Maine Coon cat girl

【CV: #鬼頭明里 [ Akari Kitō ]】



"I'll slowly apply force."



Over 2 hours of audio❗️



Now on sale🔻

https://dlsite.com/home/work/=/pr…

The team had stated that the ASMR work would be available on DLsite starting on July 8, but DLsite lists that the product went on sale on July 15 for 1,584 yen (about US$10.09). The work titled Nekogurashi Dai Ikkai Omotenashi Royal~Maine Coon Neko-hen~ (roughly Cat Life: Hospitality Royal Part 1~Maine Coon Arc~) was written by Ichikawa Juokuemon, illustrated by Buuta, and voiced by Kito. The site has a downloadable preview for those who wish to sample the ASMR work before purchasing it. Candy Voice has also provided the sample on their YouTube channel.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Kito has provided her services for an ASMR recording. In February 2023 she provided her voice for the Candy Voice ASMR work Nekogurashi. Isekai Tensei-hen~Meku Aoi~. Outside of Candy Voice ASMR works, Kito had provided her voice for an ASMR reading of the Japanese folktale Kaguya Hime for Relax World in November 2020, so the voice actor is no stranger to ASMR work.

Nekogurashi. Season 5: Isekai Tensei, Part 2, will go on sale on Monday, February 13th🎊



The preview page has been uploaded, please check it out✨✨😆



I want to be healed by an office lady🥹



▼Preview link

dlsite.com/home/announce/…



#ねこぐらし [Nekogurashi]

For some anime fans, such as myself, it's a bit odd hearing Akari Kitō have a speaking part as they may be accustomed to hearing her mainly grunt as Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer . However, her voice lends well to ASMR. Hopefully, Kito's growing profile will allow her to continue this sort of work. With two Candy Voice works on her resume, there's a chance she'll do more ASMR projects in the future.