Episode 1112 gives us a tiny flashback and another encounter between Eustass and Shanks.
The York flashback is a brief interlude to start things off. It mostly reveals her thinking and how the Seraphim are involved in all these, particularly why there is so much chaos regarding their control. I think it's mildly engaging but buoyed by the shock of the reveal that she was the shooter in the first place. I still don't think we, the audience, have enough of a read on York to fully appreciate or interpret what is going on with her rebellion, so it's all neat to find out but still hard to weigh.
The fight between Shanks and Eustass Kid gets the lion's share of this week's episode, and folks, it's a doozy. This is one of those fights where a lot happens within a short time. The entirety of the actual conflict is probably a dozen seconds or so. We essentially get two fights for the price of one, though, because we see Shanks' vision of Eustass' attack hitting the Red Hair pirates and obliterating the fleet outright. I appreciate this flourish whenever future-sight powers pop up, giving the audience a glimpse into the reality of alternative outcomes to heighten the tension in the current moment.
In this sense, the sudden shift in art style pulls double duty as both eye candy and a way of communicating the surreal nature of this potential future. It's gorgeous to look at while simultaneously at odds with the standard look for One Piece, creating a dream-like sensation as the carnage unfolds. This week, the color palette is particularly choice, where the seas and ruined vessels exist in a grayscale limbo lit by bombastic purples and oranges as attacks detonate overhead—another feather in the Toei team's cap.
