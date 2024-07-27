Crunchyroll Adds Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 3199 Anime

1st 2 episodes available now

Image via Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 website ©西崎義展／宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato 3199

Space Battleship Yamato

began streaming the first two episodes on Friday of), the next project in theremakes.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Channel Islands, Malta, Gibraltar, Isle of Man and Eire, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Central and South America.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In 2207, two years after Gamilas and Iscandar vanished, a colossal object, the “Grand Reverse” appears, effortlessly breaching Earth's defenses. Swarms of troops and multi-legged tanks swiftly conquer Earth's capital city. Amidst the chaos, the old Yamato crew receives a secret order and now begins a voyage for unseen dimensions while humanity's fate hangs in the balance.

The anime will premiere as seven films. "Kuro no Shinryaku," the first film, opened on July 19. The second film, "Sekijitsu no Shutsugeki" (The Assault of the Burning Sun), will open on November 22.

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yuki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Goto is the CG producer, while Shōsuke Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

As with prior anime in the series, late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and his son Shōji Nishizaki is credited as chief production supervisor and copyright chief supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music alongside Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ). Akira Miyagawa 's late father and original Space Battleship Yamato composer Hiroshi Miyagawa is also credited for music.

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened in February 2022.

Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)