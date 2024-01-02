Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime's Teaser Reveals July 19 Debut of 7 Films

The official website for Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 (Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199), the next project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the anime on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the anime's staff, and also reveals that the anime will premiere as seven films, beginning with the first film "Kuro no Shinryaku" (Dark Invasion) on July 19.

Manga creator and mechanical designer Kia Asamiya ( Silent Möbius , Nadesico ) drew the below teaser visual for the anime. The new teaser visual is an homage to a visual for the 1980 film Be Forever Yamato.

Image via Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 website ©西崎義展／宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yuki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Goto is the CG producer, while Shōsuek Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director

As with prior anime in the series, late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and his son Shoji Nishizaki is credited as chief production supervisor and copyright chief supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music alongside Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ). Akira Miyagawa 's late father and original Space Battleship Yamato composer Hiroshi Miyagawa is also credited for music.

Fukui previously stated in a previous talk event that "Of course, Garman Garmillas will appear" in the new anime, referring to the Garmillas remnant empire seen in Space Battleship Yamato III ( Uchǖ Senkan Yamato 3 ) and Final Yamato . He also confirmed that the project will be 26 episodes long. Fukui later stated that the story will start in the year 2207, despite the film's title. He clarified that the story will not "immediately warp" to 3199.

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened in February 2022.

Yamato yo Towa ni (Be Forever Yamato) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.