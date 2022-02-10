Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime Confirms 26-Episode Length With Garman Garmillas, Dessler

In the "Online Yamatalk" event for the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film on Thursday, the film's head writer Harutoshi Fukui confirmed that Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 , the next project in the remakes, will be 26 episodes long.

In response to a question on whether antagonist Abelt Dessler will appear in the film, Fukui answered, "Of course, Garman Garmillas will appear," referring to the Garmillas remnant empire seen in Space Battleship Yamato III ( Uchǖ Senkan Yamato 3 ) and Final Yamato .

The new project's tagline is "Change the future. The enemy is … the space battleship Yamato."

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened on February 4.

Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web