Next Space Battleship Yamato Remake Anime Is Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Sequel

Sequel to February 4's 2nd Yamato 2205 film

The staff for the modern remake projects of the Space Battleship Yamato ( Star Blazers ) anime franchise announced on Wednesday that the next project is Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 . Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which will open on February 4.

The staff also announced the presents that theatergoers will receive during the first four weeks of Stasha's release. In each of those weeks, every theatergoer will receive one of three different reproduction copies of the film's character animation sketches or mechanical designs (while supplies last).

[The staff did not preview the presents for the fourth week yet.]

The Stasha film is the second of two films in the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage) sequel project, and it will open on February 4. As in prior films in the remake series, a special edition Blu-ray Disc of the film will be immediately available for purchase at the same time as the theatrical opening date, alongside digital cels. A separate edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD release will ship on March 29.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Zenshō -TAKE OFF- , the first of the two films, opened in Japan on October 8. Viewers could purchase a special edition Blu-ray Disc of the film at theaters. The standard edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD release shipped on November 26.

Returning cast members include:

Drawing its motifs from the 1979 television special Space Battleship Yamato: The New Voyage , the new two-film project's story begins three years after the war with the White Comet Empire. Kodai now commands the battleship Yamato with a new crew as they face another battle.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub .

Update: The original 1980 film Be Forever Yamato is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go is set in that year. Thank, Smeagol_17.