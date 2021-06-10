1st of 2 Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Films Opens on October 8

The official website for Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 revealed on Friday that the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage) sequel project will debut the first of two planned films in Japan on October 8 with the title Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Zenshō -TAKE OFF- . As in prior films in the remake series, a special edition Blu-ray Disc of the film will be immediately available for purchase at the same time as the theatrical opening date, alongside digital cels, with a separate edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD release slated for November 26.

Returning cast members include (top row, left to right in image above) Daisuke Ono as Susumu Kodai, Houko Kuwashima as Yuki Mori, Houchu Ohtsuka as Shirō Sanada, Kōichi Yamadera as Abelt Dessler, and Kikuko Inoue as Starsha Iscandar. Nobuhiko Okamoto (bottom row, rightmost) also returns as Tasuke Tokugawa.

The new characters include (bottom row, first four from left to right) Tasuku Hatanaka as Ryūsuke Domon, Tomo Muranaka as Miyako Kyōzuka, Kento Itō as Shigeru Sakamoto, and Wataru Hatano as Heiji Bandō.

The site also previews the various ships appearing in the film, including (clockwise from upper left in image below) the titular ship, the space battleship Yamato, Dessler's flagship the Deusula III, the carrier Hyūga, and the escort carrier Asuka.

Drawing its motifs from the 1979 television special Space Battleship Yamato: The New Voyage , the new two-film project's story begins three years after the war with the White Comet Empire. Kodai now commands the battleship Yamato with a new crew as they face another battle.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub .

"Uchū Senkan Yamato" to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The "Space Battleship Yamato" Era: The Choice in 2202), the compilation film for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime, opened today .