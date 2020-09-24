Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199, 2202 Anime Series Get Compilation Film in January

The official website for the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey) sequel project announced on Friday that both the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime projects will have a single compilation film titled " Uchū Senkan Yamato " to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The " Space Battleship Yamato " Era: The Choice in 2202) that will open in Japan on January 15, 2021. The film will open in 36 theaters with a limited three-week screening run, and will also have a Blu-ray Disc and digital release on the same day.

The 120-minute compilation film will feature narration by Harutoshi Fukui , the main writer for the Space Battleship Yamato reimagining projects, offering commentary on the project. The film's approach on the story will focus mainly on Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 , and will contain new animation shots.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub . Funimation began streaming a simuldub of the second part of the sequel project on February 2.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey), a new sequel project, will debut in Japan next winter.